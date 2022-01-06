Mumbai's Dharavi reports 107 new Covid cases, highest-ever single-day spike

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai's Dharavi region, which is also Asia's biggest slum area, has reported 107 new COVID19 infections, which is the highest ever single-day spike. With today's count the tally in the region reached 7,626, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai's Dharavi region, which is also Asia's biggest slum area, has reported 107 new COVID19 infections, which is the highest ever single-day spike. With today's count the tally in the region reached 7,626, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin. Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin. Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had earlier pointed out that lockdown will the imposed in the city if the case tally touches 20,000. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had earlier pointed out that lockdown will the imposed in the city if the case tally touches 20,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}