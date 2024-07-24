Mumbai’s first underground metro, Aqua Line, to begin operation today; 10 points to know about Mumbai Metro 3

  • The launch of Mumbai's Aqua Line metro marks a significant step towards enhancing city connectivity and easing travel within Mumbai.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated24 Jul 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Mumbai’s Aqua line will run between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ (Twitter Photo)
Mumbai’s Aqua line will run between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ (Twitter Photo)

Mumbai’s much-awaited first underground metro - Aqua Line- will start operations on July 24. The new underground metro is likely to transform urban transit, ease travel across Mumbai's streets and reduce traffic congestion. Today, the first phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 will start between SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Bandra Kurla Complex.

The whole project will be completed by the end of December 2024, which was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

Here are 10 points to know about the Mumbai Aqua Line

1. The Aqua Line will run a 33.5 km route from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade, with 27 stops.

 

Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, Mumbai

2. The station in the new metro line includes Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Aarey Depot.

3. The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3 which will start today will run between SEEPZ and BKC.

4. Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary Vinod Tawde on July 17 wrote on X and confirmed, “Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled. Mumbai's first underground metro (Aqua Line) is starting from July 24, which will give new impetus to the speed of the city”

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT: Sena leader seeks action against show over ‘absolute vulgarity…’

5. According to the government, the Aqua Line (Line 3) of the Mumbai Metro is 98 per cent complete, with a revised cost of 37,275.50 crore.

6. According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation website, the travel time from Cuffe Parade to the Airport will be reduced from 100 minutes to just 50 minutes with MML-3.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces Ladla Bhai Yojana: What benefits you get?

7. The website also states that the Colaba station, originally commissioned in 1873, was closed in 1930. The MML-3 project will restore Colaba to the rail network after 85 years.

8. Speaking about the comfort and security of passengers, the website also mentioned that the inclusion of escalators, elevators, secured platforms, and closed train doors, along with CCTV coverage, will significantly enhance safety and comfort for senior citizens, women, and patients. It also added that “entry will be available from both sides of the roads, eliminating the need for foot overbridges or road crossings.”

Also Read | Delhi Metro launches check-in facility for international flights at two stations

9. Moreover, it added that platform screen doors will ensure passenger safety and reduce the risk of accidents during boarding and alighting.

10. The website also states that under the project about 99.2 per cent of civil works have been completed. About 97 per cent of the overall station construction has been completed. Under the project, tunnelling works have been fully completed, while 77.6 per cent of overall systems work, depot civil works 99.8 per cent and mainline track works have been completed almost 87 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 07:56 AM IST
HomeNewsMumbai’s first underground metro, Aqua Line, to begin operation today; 10 points to know about Mumbai Metro 3

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.000.00
      Chennai
      75,122.000.00
      Delhi
      75,048.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue