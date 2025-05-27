Mumbai's new underground metro station inundated amid heavy rainfall; netizens hope on ‘Ram Bharose’ | Watch

Mumbai's metro station Acharya Atre Chowk underground metro station on Aqua Line 3 was flooded amid heavy rainfall yesterday, which caused a failure in the water-blocking barrier, leading to minor flooding within the station premises. It was recently inaugurated and became operational since May 10, 2025. Netizens have humorously reacted to the incident as they called it “Ram Bharose”.

Netizens react One of the users said, “This is pure corruption and needs to be fixed. Accountable should be held, license cancelled and jailed. This is not expected from a financial capital.” Another stated, “India may have overtaken Japan in GDP, but our crumbling infrastructure tells a different story. Corruption thrives under the guise of nationalism and polarization. The people hoped for progress, but what they got was betrayal.”

“Aao kabhi Mumbai boat ride karne”, "Such a waste of tax payers money, corruption at its peak” were some other comments made. “Ram bharose” a user remarked. “They were in great hurry. For obvious reasons”, “An opportunity for the government to extort more tax in the name of nation building” were other statements posted on X.

Visuals from the scene showed Acharya Atre Chowk station submerged in rainwater, with water flowing rapidly down the stairs. Passengers can be seen climbing up the staircase with their pants rolled up.

Shortly afterward, the Mumbai Metro released a public notice announcing that train services on Metro Line-3 were temporarily suspended.

Mumbai metro stated, “Public Notice – Mumbai Metro Line 3 Service Update - Due to an unforeseen technical issue, train services on Metro Line-3 are temporarily curtailed and will operate only up to Worli Station instead of Acharya Atre Chowk. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused."

