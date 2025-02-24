Munawar Faruqui, the Big Boss 17 winner, faces a lawsuit in connection with his show, Hafta Vasooli. A Supreme Court lawyer filed a complaint on February 22, accusing the 33-year-old stand-up comedian of “insulting multiple religions” and alleging that the show promotes obscenity.

Sharing a copy of her complaint on X, the Supreme Court lawyer Amita Sachdeva stated, "I have officially filed a complaint against habitual offender Munawar Faruqui, for his show "Hafta Wasooli" streamed on @JioHotstar [sic]."

The post adds, “The complaint has been sent via email and will be physically submitted & speed-posted on Monday. If no action is taken, I will approach the Court to ensure justice prevails! [sic]”

She requested that the FIR be registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196, 299, and 353, in addition to the IT Act and other applicable laws.

Also Read | Munawar Faruqui appears on Star vs Food Survival: How to watch Season 2 online

In her complaint, she raised four points against the comedian's show streaming on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, stating it is “promoting vulgarity, insulting multiple religions, violating cultural values and polluting young minds & society.”

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has also raised objections, calling for an immediate ban on the show, which debuted on February 14.

Taking to social media platform X, the organisation's statement read, “We demand an immediate ban on #HaftaVasooli airing on Jio Hotstar! Munawar Faruqui uses inappropriate language in this show, which is unacceptable for public viewing. It degrades moral values. Streaming platforms must act responsibly [sic]!”

Hafta Vasooli on Jio Hotstar The show Hafta Vasooli focuses on political and cultural events, presenting a newsroom-style satire with sharp social commentary. In the first episode, actors Sharib Hashmi and Vivian Dsena appeared as guests. The second episode featured Saqib Saleem.