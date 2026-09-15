New Delhi: Some hospital surgical consumables and medical devices are being sold at markups as high as 2,841% over their trade procurement price in certain cases, according to a Maharashtra government survey—prompting the state's food and drug regulator, Tukaram Mundhe, to seek a national review of device pricing rules.
Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has written to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the country's drug pricing regulator, seeking a review of the survey's findings and appropriate action—including capping trade margins or bringing essential device categories under structured price monitoring.
Mundhe flags 2,841% markup on hospital consumables, seeks NPPA review
SummaryMundhe's foray into hospital pricing follows an aggressive run at Mumbai's food sector earlier this year, when his inspections led to the temporary shutdown of several well-known eateries over hygiene violations.
New Delhi: Some hospital surgical consumables and medical devices are being sold at markups as high as 2,841% over their trade procurement price in certain cases, according to a Maharashtra government survey—prompting the state's food and drug regulator, Tukaram Mundhe, to seek a national review of device pricing rules.
Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has written to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the country's drug pricing regulator, seeking a review of the survey's findings and appropriate action—including capping trade margins or bringing essential device categories under structured price monitoring.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.