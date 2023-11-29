A Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday due to "unruly passenger behaviour", news agency ANI reported. In a statement following the incident, Lufthansa said, "The flight to Bangkok is expected to continue subsequently with minor delays."

“On Wednesday, November 27, flight LH772 from Munich to Bangkok was diverted to Delhi due to an unruly passenger on board. The person in question was handed over to authorities. The flight to Bangkok is expected to continue subsequently with minor delays. Safety and security on board for our passengers and crew is our top priority," the airline said in a statement.

The Lufthansa flight no LH772 landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 10:26 am on Wednesday after the pilots contacted the ATC informing them about a "situation and possible unruly passenger"

What happened on the flight?

A couple reportedly got involved in an argument onboard the flight. Sources told news agency PTI that an argument between a couple -- a German man and his Thai wife -- led to some problems on board the Lufthansa flight following which it sought permission to land at IGI and this was allowed.

An official was quoted by PTI as saying that the wife had first complained about her husband's behaviour to the pilot. She had said she was being "threatened" by him. She had even sought the pilot's intervention.

It was further alleged that the 53-year-old German passenger "threw food, tried to burn a blanket using a lighter, shouted at his wife and did not follow the instructions issued by the crew".

Therefore, the pilot diverted the flight. The passenger was later offloaded by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, as per the sources.

Meanwhile, aviation security of Delhi airport told ANI, "The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife."

Sources added that the wife was travelling on a different PNR ticket and had desired to continue her journey to Bangkok.

The airline was also coordinating with the local German embassy in India. The passenger was reportedly apologised for the “unruly" behaviour. Now, “the decision whether to hand over to enforcement agencies in India or to consider the apology and return him to Germany still pending", a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official was quoted by ANI as saying.

"A decision to either hand over the alleged unruly passenger to the Delhi Police or consider his apology and send him back to Germany on another flight is pending," sources said.

The situation is developing and the CISF security personnel, flight crew and other staff are in the terminal area. The flight may take off in some time for its scheduled destination, they added.

According to ANI, the flight had initially sought permission to land at Pakistan's nearly airport. However, for undisclosed reasons, that request was not fulfilled.

Consequently, the flight safely landed at Delhi Airport, where the unruly male passenger was offloaded and handed over to airport security.

