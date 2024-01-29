Municipal corporations and the tyranny of backdoor governance

Around the time that the government constituted the 16th Finance Commission, it was reported that all of Maharashtra’s 27 municipal corporations entered 2024 without a single one being controlled by an elected body. Instead, all were being run by state-appointed administrators. Tenures of elected municipal corporations in the state began to end during the covid pandemic, and no new elections were held. Changes of government at the state level, and legal challenges over reservations for other backward classes (OBC) in local body elections, were among the reasons cited for the delay in municipal elections. As a result, the combined budget of these 27 municipal corporations, amounting to about ₹1.10 trillion, was now controlled by the state.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial