Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar’s movie numbers hit all time low, rakes in ₹3.35 crore

Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial Bollywood movie ‘Munjya’ raked in ₹3.35 crore net on Friday, 15 June, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. During its eight-day run in theatres, the supernatural comedy horror film managed to rake in ₹38.65 crore net.

Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj starrer was released in theatres on 7 June. On its opening day, Munjya raked in ₹4 crore net. Sacnilk's report notes that the film earned ₹35.3 crore net in its first week.

On its first Saturday and Sunday, the film raked in ₹7.25 crore net and ₹8 crore net, respectively. The film's performance at the box office has since been deteriorating.

Considering the worldwide box office collection, the film minted ₹41.5 crore gross in the domestic market and ₹2.5 crore worldwide, taking the total collection to ₹44 crore gross.

On 14 June, the fourth film of the Maddock Supernatural Universe Munjya registered an overall 26.02% Hindi occupancy.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “Munjya is a BOXOFFICE WINNER… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets / heartland - this horror-comedy has fared EXCEPTIONALLY WELL across the board in Week 1.”

He added, “Munjya faces a new opponent [#ChanduChampion] this week, but the victorious performance on weekdays should continue in Week 2 as well… Will hit HALF-CENTURY [ ₹ 50 cr] in Weekend 2, as per trends.”

"Munjya," the newest addition to Maddock Films' horror-comedy series following movies like "Stree" (2018), narrates the tale of a legendary creature from Marathi folklore.