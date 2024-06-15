Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar’s movie numbers hit all time low, rakes in ₹3.35 crore

Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya Box Office collection has amassed 38.65 crore net in 8 days, with a strong opening but deteriorating performance. Check full Box Office performance here.

Fareha Naaz
First Published10:18 AM IST
Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Supernatural comedy horror film Munjya earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.35 crore net on Day 8,
Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Supernatural comedy horror film Munjya earns ₹3.35 crore net on Day 8,(Screengrab from YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial Bollywood movie ‘Munjya’ raked in 3.35 crore net on Friday, 15 June, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. During its eight-day run in theatres, the supernatural comedy horror film managed to rake in 38.65 crore net.

Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj starrer was released in theatres on 7 June. On its opening day, Munjya raked in 4 crore net. Sacnilk's report notes that the film earned 35.3 crore net in its first week.

On its first Saturday and Sunday, the film raked in 7.25 crore net and 8 crore net, respectively. The film's performance at the box office has since been deteriorating.

Also read: OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Bridgerton, Gangs of Godavari, Yakshini and more

Considering the worldwide box office collection, the film minted 41.5 crore gross in the domestic market and 2.5 crore worldwide, taking the total collection to 44 crore gross.

On 14 June, the fourth film of the Maddock Supernatural Universe Munjya registered an overall 26.02% Hindi occupancy.

Also read: Chandu Champion Box Office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s biographical sports drama opens at 4.75 crore

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “Munjya is a BOXOFFICE WINNER… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets / heartland - this horror-comedy has fared EXCEPTIONALLY WELL across the board in Week 1.”

He added, “Munjya faces a new opponent [#ChanduChampion] this week, but the victorious performance on weekdays should continue in Week 2 as well… Will hit HALF-CENTURY [ 50 cr] in Weekend 2, as per trends.”

Also read: OTT platforms no longer keen on exclusive content, turn to sharing rights

 

"Munjya," the newest addition to Maddock Films' horror-comedy series following movies like "Stree" (2018), narrates the tale of a legendary creature from Marathi folklore.

‘Thank you for showering Munjya with so much love," said actress Sharvari Wagh in her note of gratitude to the audience. Sharvari, the actress playing Bella/Munni in the movie, recently posted a collection of photos on Instagram featuring her in a purple and white dress, with a projector screen in the background.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsMunjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar’s movie numbers hit all time low, rakes in ₹3.35 crore

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,806.00577.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00148.00
    Delhi
    73,735.00291.00
    Kolkata
    73,088.00-141.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue