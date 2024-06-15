Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya Box Office collection has amassed ₹ 38.65 crore net in 8 days, with a strong opening but deteriorating performance. Check full Box Office performance here.

Munjya Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial Bollywood movie ‘Munjya’ raked in ₹3.35 crore net on Friday, 15 June, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. During its eight-day run in theatres, the supernatural comedy horror film managed to rake in ₹38.65 crore net. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj starrer was released in theatres on 7 June. On its opening day, Munjya raked in ₹4 crore net. Sacnilk's report notes that the film earned ₹35.3 crore net in its first week.

On its first Saturday and Sunday, the film raked in ₹7.25 crore net and ₹8 crore net, respectively. The film's performance at the box office has since been deteriorating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the worldwide box office collection, the film minted ₹41.5 crore gross in the domestic market and ₹2.5 crore worldwide, taking the total collection to ₹44 crore gross.

On 14 June, the fourth film of the Maddock Supernatural Universe Munjya registered an overall 26.02% Hindi occupancy.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “Munjya is a BOXOFFICE WINNER… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets / heartland - this horror-comedy has fared EXCEPTIONALLY WELL across the board in Week 1."

He added, “Munjya faces a new opponent [#ChanduChampion] this week, but the victorious performance on weekdays should continue in Week 2 as well… Will hit HALF-CENTURY [ ₹ 50 cr] in Weekend 2, as per trends."

"Munjya," the newest addition to Maddock Films' horror-comedy series following movies like "Stree" (2018), narrates the tale of a legendary creature from Marathi folklore.

‘Thank you for showering Munjya with so much love," said actress Sharvari Wagh in her note of gratitude to the audience. Sharvari, the actress playing Bella/Munni in the movie, recently posted a collection of photos on Instagram featuring her in a purple and white dress, with a projector screen in the background.

