Murder over a ‘Haha’: Facebook reaction leads to fatal stabbing of 17-year-old

Can a 'Haha' reaction on Facebook lead to murder? As it turns out, yes.

A 17-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by another teenager in Bangladesh's Sherpur on Saturday, March 29, after he reacted ‘Haha’ on his friend's post. The incident happened near the Nalitabari upazila in the Sherpur district.

The victim has been identified as Abu Naim, son of Ismail Hossain from the Nayabil area, said Nalitabari police station officer Sohel Rana, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Abu Naim was murdered by his friend Sabuj, reported Samay News.

Teens fight over ‘Haha’ reaction Now, one might think why would a man kill his friend over simply reacting Haha to a post? But, that was exactly what led to the murder of the teen.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that the conflict between the two teens started about a month ago when Naim reacted to one of Sabuj’s Facebook posts with a "haha" emoji, sparking a heated argument over Messenger.

‘Haha turns deadly’ On Saturday, March 29, Sabuj called up Naim and asked him to meet in a secluded spot around Nayabil Bazar. Following a heated argument over the Haha emoji, Sabuj attacked Naim with a knife, stabbing him in the chest, reported Samay News.

Locals came to the rescue after they heard Naim's shrieks.

After the stabbing incident, Naim, who was critically injured, was rushed to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, according to OC Rana.

As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors later pronounced him dead, the OC added, reported Dhaka Tribune.

18-year-old man arrested for murder Locals caught the suspect Sabuj Mia, who is 18-years-old, and handed him over to the police. Sabuj hails from the Andharupara district of Bangladesh.

According to police and local sources, Sabuj, who had been living in Gazipur, had returned home for the Eid holidays.