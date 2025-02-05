Murder-accused of young girl gets kicked, punched on camera in the courtroom by victim’s family | Watch video

Two people attacked a man accused of killing a 23-year-old girl in Mexico. The viral video of the courtroom chaos, showed the step-father and uncle of the murder victim leaping over a barricade and setting off a brawl with the acccused.

Several security officials attempted to stop the violent encounter which also involved other family members of the murdered victim, reported NBC News.

Courtroom chaos in Mexico | Watch video

Advertisement

In the video, which has gone viral online, forty-year-old Carlos Lucero, can be seen leaping over a barricade and jumping to attack the accused Alexander Ortiz inside Mexico courtroom. Later, another man follows the brawl.

Alexander Ortiz has been charged of murdering Lucero’s niece, Alianna Farfan. Lucero was later joined by Pete Ysasi, who was the step-father of Farfan, in the fight. The two allegedly injured the corrections officer who were trying to protect Ortiz during the brawl. The police later detained the Ysasi and Lucero and later released them, reported Skynews.

Advertisement

"He killed my niece like a coward," NBC News quoted Lucero as saying to the deputy who detained him, adding, “It was worth every moment.”

Lucero and Ysasi were detained and were also charged with attack on a peace officer and assault on a jail. Later, the two were released after some time.

The case against Alexander Ortiz was registerd after Farfan was found dead in her apartment on January 11, 2024. According to NBC News, Farfan and Ortriz had an abusive relationship and the two reportedly had an argument on the day she was shot dead at her aparment.

Advertisement

Farfan was not happy with the relationship and she used to ask friends and family members to stay with her as she feared being alone, reported NBC News citing a relative.