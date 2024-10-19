‘Murderers becoming heroes, shooters giving…,’: Priya Dutt on Lawrence Bishnoi and his ’role’ in Baba Siddique killing

In a passionate social media outburst, Priya Dutt questions the alarming trend of gangsters gaining notoriety and influence, particularly in light of the murder of Baba Siddique, a close associate of her family. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published19 Oct 2024, 04:11 PM IST
'Murderers becoming heroes, shooters giving…,': Priya Dutt on Lawrence Bishnoi and his 'role' in Baba Siddique killing
'Murderers becoming heroes, shooters giving…,': Priya Dutt on Lawrence Bishnoi and his 'role' in Baba Siddique killing

Former Lok Sabha member Priya Dutt took to social media on Saturday to criticise the recent interview of a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was arrested who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura earlier this week.

The Congresss leader also questioned how jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – accused of having planned the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique – could operate from behind the bars.

 

“Murderers becoming heroes, shooters giving media interviews after arrest Lawrence Bishnoi operating his vile business from inside prison safe and secure. What world are we living in?” asked Dutt, who is also sister of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai Bandra and later died from his injuries at Lilavati Hospital October 12 night.

Bishnoi gang is said to be be behind Siddique's murder. Lawrence is presently imprisoned in Sabarmati jail of Gujarat.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey has suspended three Uttar Pradesh police personnel after a video statement of Yogesh, a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang went viral. The sharpshooter was seen speaking to local media while being in police custody. Yogesh was heard saying that Siddique was not a ‘good man’ and had connections with India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

Siddique was close to Dutt family

After Siddique's murder Priya Dutt had paid tributes to him saying that he was like a son to her father, Sunil Dutt, and a brother and dear friend to her.

Siddique was like a son to my father, Sunil Dutt, and a brother to me.
Murderers becoming heroes, shooters giving media interviews after arrest... What world are we living in?

Siddique had close relationship with Sunil Dutt, the late actor who transitioned into politics and served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai North-West. Siddique became a trusted member of the Dutt family’s inner circle and was frequently seen with Sanjay and Priya Dutt.

Priya represnted the Mumbai North Central constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. She was defeated by Poonam Mahajan of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the seat.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 04:11 PM IST
'Murderers becoming heroes, shooters giving…,': Priya Dutt on Lawrence Bishnoi and his 'role' in Baba Siddique killing

