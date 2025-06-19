Mushroom on Mars? Blog post claims to spot a sign of life on red planet

A decade-old image from NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity has resurfaced online, reigniting speculation about the possibility of life on the Red Planet. The photograph, originally taken on September 19, 2013, recently caught the attention of UFO enthusiast Scott Waring, who claims it features an object resembling a mushroom.

Waring, a self-proclaimed UFO hunter known for his blog on extraterrestrial phenomena, said he discovered the unusual formation while reviewing archived Mars images on NASA’s website. Highlighting a small protrusion near the centre-bottom of the image, he suggested it closely resembles a mushroom with a curved stem and wrinkled cap, similar to those found on Earth. His claims have since gone viral on social media, fuelling renewed debate over the existence of alien life.

The image was captured by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), a camera attached to the rover’s robotic arm that provides high-resolution images of Martian rocks and soil.

In a blog post, Waring criticised NASA for allegedly ignoring the object. “NASA should have poked it, bumped it, knocked it over, or cut it open using their onboard tools—or even used their laser to investigate,” he wrote.

However, scientific experts have been quick to refute the claim. Dr Gareth Dorrian, a planetary scientist at the University of Birmingham, told the Daily Mail that the object is more likely a naturally occurring rock formation. According to him, what appears to be a mushroom is probably a disc-shaped rock that may have been exposed over time as wind eroded the surrounding sand and dust.

While the object may not provide definitive evidence of life, the resurfaced image has revived public curiosity around one of space science’s biggest unanswered questions: Is there—or was there ever—life on Mars?

NASA’s Curiosity rover, which has been operating on the Martian surface since 2012, has found promising clues over the years. It has detected organic molecules in Martian rocks and methane in the atmosphere, both considered potential indicators of microbial life. Yet, no conclusive evidence has emerged so far.

