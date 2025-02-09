Music director Pritam Chakraborty files complaint after ₹40 lakh theft from Mumbai office

Pritam Chakraborty, the renowned Bollywood music director, reported a robbery of ₹40 lakh from his Mumbai office, News18 reported. The music director registered a formal complaint with the police alleging his staff's involvement.

After the composer’s manager discovered the theft, a complaint was filed at Malad police station, according to News18 report. The primary suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Ashish Sayal. Mumbai police have formed teams to trace Ashish Sayal.

The theft occurred at Pritam’s music studio Unimus Record Pvt. Ltd around 2:00 pm on February 4, which is located in Goregaon, as per the report. The composer’s manager, Vineet Chedda, had received the cash delivery of ₹40 lakh in a bag from a production house representative.