Music director Pritam Chakraborty files complaint after ₹40 lakh theft from Mumbai office

Music director Pritam Chakraborty recently filed an FIR at Malad police station after a staff member allegedly stole 40 lakh from his office.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published9 Feb 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Music director Pritam Chakraborty recently filed an FIR after a staff member allegedly stole ₹40 lakh from his office.(Instagram @amitprakashmishra)

Pritam Chakraborty, the renowned Bollywood music director, reported a robbery of 40 lakh from his Mumbai office, News18 reported. The music director registered a formal complaint with the police alleging his staff's involvement. 

After the composer’s manager discovered the theft, a complaint was filed at Malad police station, according to News18 report. The primary suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Ashish Sayal. Mumbai police have formed teams to trace Ashish Sayal.

The theft occurred at Pritam’s music studio Unimus Record Pvt. Ltd around 2:00 pm on February 4, which is located in Goregaon, as per the report. The composer’s manager, Vineet Chedda, had received the cash delivery of 40 lakh in a bag from a production house representative.

