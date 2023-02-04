Musk announces “Twitter to share ad revenue with Blue Verified users”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the microblogging company is all set to share its ad revenue with “Twitter Blue Verified" creators for advertisements which appear in the reply threads.

Musk tweeted on Friday, which reads, “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads." As soon as Musk tweeted about the revenue sharing, Twitter flooded with further tweets expressing thoughts on Musk’s announcement.

Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the microblogging company is all set to share its ad revenue with “Twitter Blue Verified" creators for advertisements which appear in the reply threads.

Musk tweeted on Friday, which reads, “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads." As soon as Musk tweeted about the revenue sharing, Twitter flooded with further tweets expressing thoughts on Musk’s announcement.

One of the users asked, “What will the Twitter/Creator revenue split look like?". Another user commented, “How is this going to look logistically? An ad monetisation dashboard for creators?"

Moreover, Musk also informed that in order to receive the revenue, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue verified.

Twitter had also announced the price of the Twitter Blue subscription for Android last month. The subscription will cost $11 per month for Android users. The price is the same as for iOS subscribers. The company offers a cheaper annual plan for web users when compared to monthly charges.

Google's Android users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue's monthly subscription for $11, the same price as for Apple's iOS users, Twitter said on its website.

The blue check mark was previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. After Elon Musk took over the charge of the microblogging platform, the blue mark is now open to anyone prepared to pay.

It was rolled out in 2022 to help Twitter grow revenue as it fights to retain advertisers.

According to reports, the higher pricing for Android users is likely to offset fees charged by Android's Google Play Store, like Apple's App Store.

The annual plan for Twitter Blue subscription is priced at $84, giving a discount of $8 to the users. The discount for web users would be available in countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said.

Earlier in December, Musk said that Twitter's basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.