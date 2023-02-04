Musk announces “Twitter to share ad revenue with Blue Verified users”
- Musk tweeted on Friday, which reads, “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.” As soon as Musk tweeted about the revenue sharing, Twitter flooded with further tweets expressing thoughts on Musk’s announcement.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the microblogging company is all set to share its ad revenue with “Twitter Blue Verified" creators for advertisements which appear in the reply threads.
