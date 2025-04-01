Muslim body AIMPLB urges secular parties’ MPs to vote against Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha to ’prevent BJP’s communal agenda’

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a fervent appeal to secular political parties, including allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging them to strongly oppose the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, which is set to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow, April 2. The Board has called on MPs to vote against the bill, to “prevent the BJP's communal agenda”.

Waqf Bill to Be Tabled in Lok Sabha Tomorrow The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced by the BJP-led government, proposes significant changes to the management and legal protections of Waqf properties.

Among its provisions are the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council, the removal of exemptions under the Law of Limitation, and a shift in dispute resolution from Waqf Tribunals to Collectors or District Magistrates.

Critics argue that these amendments pave the way for governmental encroachment on Waqf properties, stripping them of their legal safeguards.

AIMPLB Voices Concerns on Waqf Bill Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of AIMPLB, has denounced the bill as discriminatory and unjust. He stated that it violates Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equality and freedom of religion.

Rahmani warned that the amendments would lead to the abolition of user rights for Waqf properties and facilitate illegitimate claims by governmental and non-governmental entities.

Through the Waqf Bill, the BJP aims to weaken Waqf laws and pave the way for seizure and destruction of Waqf properties, Rahmani alleged.

He further criticised the bill for exclusively targeting Muslim endowments while protections for other religious communities remain intact. “This is an act of injustice aimed at weakening communal harmony,” Rahmani said in his appeal.

Opposition to Waqf Bill Opposition parties have joined ranks against the bill. Congress MP KC Venugopal called it a "draconian attack" on constitutional freedoms, while AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi termed it "discriminatory and anti-Muslim." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of introducing the bill to appease its hardcore supporters.

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday presented a united face as they discussed their joint strategy to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha first.

The opposition parties held a meeting in the Parliament House to discuss and formulate their strategy as a showdown over the contentious bill is imminent.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP leader Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, and AAP's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting.

DMK's T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI-M's John Brittas, CPI's Sandosh Kumar P, RSP's N K Premchandran and Vaiko were also present in the meeting.