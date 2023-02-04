Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has sparked yet another controversy. This time he has accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

In a gathering in Barmer, Rajasthan, Baba Ramdev alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

"Muslims offer namaz five times a day and then do whatever they want. They kidnap Hindu girls and commit all kinds of sins. Our Muslim brothers commit a lot of sins but they definitely offer Namaz as they are taught to do so. Hindu religion is not like this," he said.

A video of his speech has surfaced on social media.

"I am not criticising anyone but people are obsessed only with this. Some people talk about converting the entire world to Islam and others want to convert the world to Christianity," Ramdev added.

He claimed that these faiths had no other agenda. Continuing his attack on Muslims, he said they become terrorists or criminals and yet offer Namaz. He also referred to the attire of orthodox members of the community.

He said Hinduism teaches people not to engage in violence and dishonesty.

"Wake up early in the morning, pray to God, do yoga, do good work and good deeds by worshiping your deity. This is what Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma teach us," Ramdev said.

On his remark, Rafeek Khan, Chairman-Rajasthan State Commission for Minorities told ANI that, “Baba Ramdev is a Yog Guru. With Centre's blessings, his companies are making progress so he has been sent here to fan communalism. Inappropriate if you comment on any religion. No religion teaches enmity. He is in Rajasthan under a conspiracy."

Prior in November, the yoga guru had said that women can look good in anything, saree, salwar kameez or "even when they wear nothing". He had shared stage at the event with state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis. He later apologised for his remark after Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) had issued him a notice.

Earlier on 31 January, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati had claimed that ancestors of Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ have been proved to be Sanatani Hindus. "Opposition members in America have raised this issue in Parliament. Ancestors of Muhammad and Christ have been proved to be Sanatani Hindus," he told reporters, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from PTI)