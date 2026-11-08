Muthoot Microfin Ltd has raised its information technology (IT) spending by 40% this financial year to strengthen cybersecurity and digital infrastructure as artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted attacks increasingly target financial institutions. The lender is also seeing a shift in rural consumption, with households spending more on nutrition and better-quality products, including milk and dairy, managing director and chief executive Sadaf Sayeed told Mint.
Muthoot Microfin raises IT spending by 40% amid AI-driven cyber threats, changing rural demand
SummaryThe microfinance lender is stepping up cybersecurity investments as AI-assisted attacks target financial institutions, while expanding individual lending and reporting stronger profits and asset quality.
Muthoot Microfin Ltd has raised its information technology (IT) spending by 40% this financial year to strengthen cybersecurity and digital infrastructure as artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted attacks increasingly target financial institutions. The lender is also seeing a shift in rural consumption, with households spending more on nutrition and better-quality products, including milk and dairy, managing director and chief executive Sadaf Sayeed told Mint.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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