Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati express derails near Kanpur in UP

Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati JanSadharan Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh, but no injuries were reported. The derailment occurred at Bhaupur Yard, and restoration work is underway with railway officials dispatched to the site.

Updated1 Aug 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati JanSadharan Express derailed between Kanpur and Tundla in Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon, Railway Ministry officials said.

"No injury has been reported so far. Two coaches, including one trolley coach, derailed in the loop line," the official said.

He said that the fifth and sixth coaches from the engine derailed at Bhaupur Yard at 4.20 pm.

Restoration work has been initiated immediately, and railway officials from Kanpur have reached the site.

The general manager of North Central Railway Zone and the divisional railway manager have also proceeded to the site, the official said.

