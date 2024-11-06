MVA meeting today: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory – check closed and alternate routes here

Mumbai Traffic Police will enforce traffic restrictions on Wednesday from 3:00 pm onwards due to a large gathering at the Maha Vikas Aghadi mega rally at MMRDA Ground. The event aims to unveil Maharashtra poll guarantees.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Nov 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Mumbai traffic police will be imposing temporary traffic restrictions from 3 PM to 11 PM, in view of the Maha Vikas Aghadi mega rally at Mumbai's MMRDA Ground.
Mumbai traffic police will be imposing temporary traffic restrictions from 3 PM to 11 PM, in view of the Maha Vikas Aghadi mega rally at Mumbai’s MMRDA Ground.(PTI)

The Mumbai Traffic Police will impose certain traffic restrictions and diversions on Wednesday in view of the large gathering expected at the Maha Vikas Aghadi mega rally. The meeting will take place at MMRDA Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), for which alternative routes have been recommended for commuters.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will attend a Mumbai mega rally where Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to unveil Maharashtra poll guarantees. The MVA's major public meeting is slated to take place around 4:30 p.m. on November 6.

Also Read | ‘If MVA won’t keep us…’: Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘no sacrifice’ call ahead of polls

The mega rally may include thousands of party activists, leaders, and supporters. Ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, the stage is set for the assembly of MVA’s prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and many others in addition to Rahul Gandhi.

The temporary traffic restrictions that will be effective from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM are given below. Let's check out the key roads that will be closed and routes that one must take to avoid inconvenience.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP chief condemns own leader for bad-mouthing Jayashree Thorat

Here is a list of closed and alternate routes

1. Western Express Highway to Kurla

  • Closed Route: Vehicles from Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link towards Kurla cannot proceed via Bharat Nagar Junction.
  • Alternate Route: Vehicles can turn right at Bharat Nagar Junction towards SEBI Junction, continue through Canara Bank Junction via MCA Club, American Consulate, and proceed to MTNL Junction to reach Kurla.

Also Read | Zeeshan Siddique takes ‘old friends’ dig at Congress after Vandre East seat pick

2. Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla

  • Closed Route: Traffic from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla via Bharat Nagar Junction will be restricted.
  • Alternate Route: Vehicles should take a right at SEBI Junction, left at Canara Bank Junction, passing through MCA Club, American Consulate, Tata Communication, MTNL, and proceed via Hans Bhugra Junction and Kherwadi to reach Kurla.

3. Kherwadi, Kanakia Palace, and UTI Tower to BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla

  • Closed Route: Access from these locations towards BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla will be restricted.
  • Alternate Route: Drivers should turn left from Gurunanak Hospital towards NSE Junction, then right at Bharat Nagar and SEBI Junction before proceeding to Kurla and Chunabhatti.

4. Kurla and Razzak Junction to Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link

  • Closed Route: Traffic from Kurla and Razzak Junction towards these locations via Platina Junction will be restricted.
  • Alternate Route: Vehicles should take a U-turn at Platina Junction, proceed through MTNL Junction, and turn right at Tata Communication towards the American Consulate, MCA Club, Canara Bank Junction, and Family Court Junction to reach Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.

5. CST Road

  • Closed Route: CST Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic.
  • Alternate Route: Vehicles should turn right at MTNL Junction, proceed through Tata Communication, American Consulate, MCA Club, and Canara Bank Junction, and use the Western Express Highway via Kalanagar Junction to reach Kherwadi.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 03:01 PM IST
MVA meeting today: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory – check closed and alternate routes here

