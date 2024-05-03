My father did not inherit wealth, but spirit of martyrdom: Priyanka Gandhi charges at PM Modi
Priyanka Gandhi hit back at PM Modi during a campaign at Morena after the BJP accused former PM Rajiv Gandhi of abolishing inheritance tax to avoid giving away the wealth he inherited after his mother's death. She said her father did not inherit wealth from the country but the spirit of ‘martyrdom'.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress national general secretary, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 2, during a campaign at Madhya Pradesh's Morena. PM Modi became the prime target of the Congress leader after he remarked that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance laws so that he could inherit his mother, Indira Gandhi's wealth.