'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not…': Jailed Delhi CM shares message

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has shared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's message from Tihar jail. “My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist," Sanjay Singh shared Delhi chief minister's message at a press conference. Sanjay Singh, who was also in jailed in connection with the Delhi excise policy case since October last year, got out on bail earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The three-time elected CM of Delhi is made to meet Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann through a glass. It is clear from this that the prime minister has a feeling of hatred against Arvind Kejriwal," Sanjay Singh said.

Recently, Sanjay Singh had also alleged that the Tihar administration was not allowing Arvind Kejriwal to meet his family and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in person. The officials, however, said that Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, and other visitors have been meeting the him, twice a week. Bhagwant Mann, however, met Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar jail on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the enforcement directorate on March 21 in the money laundering case linked to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The Delhi chief minister is in judicial custody.

The law enforcement agency has accused Arvind Kejriwal in the “entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections."

The Supreme Court Monday heard Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the money laundering case. While Arvind Kejriwal did not get any interim relief from the Supreme Court, the top court has issued a notice to the enforcement directorate, seeking a response on the Delhi chief minister's plea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His judicial custody has been extended until April 23.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!