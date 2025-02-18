The Delta Airlines plane flipped upside down on the snowy ground after crashing while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. A footage taken by a survivor onboard is going viral on social media. The footage shows a harrowing scene inside the cabin, with a female passenger seen suspended upside down in her seat following the crash.

"My plane crashed I'm upside down," she says.

The video then shows a frightening passenger, show is heard saying, “I was in a plane crash. O My God.”

The accident happened at about 2:15 pm and flights at the airport, which handles more passengers than any other Canadian airport, were grounded for around two and half hours.