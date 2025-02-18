’My plane crashed, I’m upside down’: Survivor video goes viral after Delta plane flips over at Toronto Airport | Watch

  • A Delta Airlines plane flipped upside down during landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. A video posted by a survivor shows the chaotic scene inside the cabin, including a passenger suspended in her seat. 

Livemint
Updated18 Feb 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Advertisement
Emergency responders operate around a plane on a runway after a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 17, 2025. REUTERS/Cole Burston

The Delta Airlines plane flipped upside down on the snowy ground after crashing while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. A footage taken by a survivor onboard is going viral on social media. The footage shows a harrowing scene inside the cabin, with a female passenger seen suspended upside down in her seat following the crash.

"My plane crashed I'm upside down," she says.

The video then shows a frightening passenger, show is heard saying, “I was in a plane crash. O My God.”

Advertisement

The accident happened at about 2:15 pm and flights at the airport, which handles more passengers than any other Canadian airport, were grounded for around two and half hours.

Advertisement

Facebook user John Nelson posted a video from the tarmac. He posted a video from the tarmac showing the overturned aircraft and said: "Our plane crashed. It's upside down."

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNews’My plane crashed, I’m upside down’: Survivor video goes viral after Delta plane flips over at Toronto Airport | Watch
First Published:18 Feb 2025, 07:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget