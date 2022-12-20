My rallies draw more crowd than Rahul Gandhi’s, says Kamal Nath’s son Nakul

My rallies draw more crowd than Rahul Gandhi’s, says Kamal Nath’s son Nakul1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
- A video of Nakul Nath comparing his and Rahul Gandhi’s rallies has gone viral on social media
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath said on Tuesday that his rallies draw more crowd than Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. A video of Nakul Nath comparing his and Rahul Gandhi’s rallies has gone viral on social media.
Addressing a rally in Chhindwara of Madhya Pradesh, Nakul Nath said he travelled around in the state with Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra but “my rally draws more crowd than the gathering during Bharat Jodo Yatra".
Nakul Nath said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a political rally but a fight for rights. An atmosphere of fear is being created in the Bharatiya Janata Party through this yatra. He said that this yatra is against inflation." Then he went on to say that more crowd is seen in one of my rallies than the crowd in this yatra.
Nakul Nath hasn’t yet clarified on his remark.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday entered Rajasthan after completing the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra.
The yatra, which arrived in Madhya Pradesh on 23 November, entered the neighbouring desert state from Agar Malwa district in MP by crossing a bridge over Chanvali river around 6.40 pm with Rahul Gandhi sitting in a vehicle.
Congress's MP unit chief Kamal Nath and other party leaders accompanied Rahul Gandhi as he entered Rajasthan, a state where the party-led government is in turmoil due to the acrimony between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.
The final leg of the yatra in MP began at 3.30 pm on Sunday from Soyatkalan and ended after it reached Dongargaon in Agar Malwa.
People lined the roads and fireworks went off to welcome Rahul Gandhi, who reciprocated by waving at them.
(With agency inputs)
