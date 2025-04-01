Myanmar earthquake: 63-year-old woman rescued from rubble; water, food shortage a challenge as toll hits 2,700

Myanmar is reeling from the devastation of a 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which has killed over 2,700 people and left thousands injured. As rescue workers race against time to find survivors, ongoing civil war and infrastructure damage are crippling relief efforts, leaving many without food, water, or medical aid.

According to a report by The Economic Times, a 63-year-old woman was pulled alive from the rubble in Naypyitaw after being trapped for 91 hours. However, experts warn that survival chances drop significantly beyond 72 hours, and with over 441 people still missing, the death toll is expected to rise.

Myanmar’s military government, led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, reported 2,719 deaths and 4,521 injuries, mostly in Mandalay and Naypyitaw, near the epicenter. In a heartbreaking tragedy, 50 Buddhist monks died when their monastery collapsed, and 150 more are feared buried.

Disaster Compounded by Civil War & Aid Struggles Myanmar was already in crisis before the quake, with millions displaced by civil war. Now, the lack of electricity, roads, and communication is slowing aid efforts. While international teams from China, India, Russia, and Southeast Asia have arrived, a shortage of heavy machinery means many workers dig through debris by hand.

The National Unity Government (NUG), Myanmar’s opposition force, has called for direct humanitarian aid, warning against potential military interference in relief efforts.

The United Nations (UN) has also raised concerns about a looming disease outbreak, with overcrowded shelters and damaged water infrastructure increasing the risk of measles, dengue, and respiratory infections.

Aid Efforts & International Response Countries worldwide have pledged millions in humanitarian aid, but challenges remain in getting supplies to affected areas. The monsoon season is set to make conditions worse, with thousands sleeping outdoors, either because their homes are destroyed or due to fear of aftershocks.

Despite the urgent need for assistance, Myanmar's military government has a history of blocking foreign aid. After Cyclone Nargis in 2008, which killed over 100,000 people, the junta initially refused international help, delaying crucial relief efforts.