Myanmar earthquake: Bangkok airports operating normally after strong tremors, says Thailand civil aviation

Myanmar earthquake: All flights coming in and going out of the Bangkok airports in Thailand are operating normally, the Thai civil aviation department said on Friday. The statement from Thai civil aviation came after a strong earthquake rattled neighbouring Myanmar, sending tremors in Thailand capital.

An under-construction building collapsed in Thailand capital near popular Chatuchak market after the earthquake, killing two persons and injuring seven. The midday temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock.

The sound of sirens echoed throughout central Bangkok and vehicles filled the street, leaving some of the city’s already congested streets gridlocked. The elevated rapid transit system and subway were shut down. Earthquake LIVE Updates

A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-storey building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran. As an earthquake hit Bangkok, people from buildings, malls and high-rises poured into the streets.

‘A lot of screaming, crashing inside mall’ Fraser Morton, a tourist from Scotland, who was in one of the Bangkok malls said, “All of a sudden the whole building began to move. Immediately there was screaming and a lot of panic."

“I just started walking calmly at first but then the building started really moving, yeah, a lot of screaming, a lot of panic, people running the wrong way down the escalators, lots of banging and crashing inside the mall.”

Bangkok declared disaster area Thailand's capital has been declared a disaster area following a strong earthquake in neighboring Myanmar, Bangkok city hall said on Friday.

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra requested everyone to stay calm and said she has ordered relevant agencies to prepare and work to relieve the situation and warned of possible aftershocks.

“I’d like to ask everyone to stay calm and do not panic, but please be careful.”