Myre Capital raises 50 crore for Magarpatta Cybercity, Pune

"The demand for Magarpatta Cybercity has always remained strong with institutional funds and HNI investors primarily being the landlords. Myre Capital has managed to secure the off-market opportunity and enabled retail investors to participate in the institutional-grade opportunity at a fraction of the price. Myre has closed funding for two opportunities in Magarpatta and has received 100% commitment from investors. The asset size computed for a total of 46, 800 sq. ft.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}