Unidentified illnesses have infected over 400 people and caused more than 50 deaths in northwestern Congo in Africa over the past two months. Many of them died within hours after they fell sick, reported the Associated Press. The sudden surge in these mysterious cases has raised alarm among authorities.

According to a Daily Mail report, crying was also a symptom among patients of these mysterious illnesses. Health officials are still identifying the main cause of these illnesses.

The outbreaks in two distant villages in Congo’s Equateur province began on Jan. 21 and included 419 cases and 53 deaths. Health officials still do not know the cause or whether the cases in the two villages, which are separated by more than 120 miles (190 kilometres), are related. It’s also unclear how the diseases spread, including whether they spread between people.

Why it is called ‘crying disease’? Crying appeared to be a dominant symptom among children infected with mysterious illnesses, reported Daily Mail. Several health officials have described the outbreak as “alarming” and asked for urgent action, as the situation can also become a cause of concern for the rest of the world.

What are other symptoms of these mysterious diseases? AP, citing Congo's Ministry of Health, reported that nearly 80% of the patients shared similar symptoms of the mysterious illnesses, including fever, chills, body aches, and diarrhea.

As per the agency, many patients died within hours after falling sick. Initially, health officials associated symptoms with Ebola virus and other outbreak.

However, the possibility of the Ebola virus was ruled out after testing of more than a dozen samples. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is probing the possible causes of the mysterious illnesses, including malaria, viral hemorrhagic fever, food or water poisoning, typhoid fever and meningitis.

Tracing origin The first outbreak began in the village of Boloko when three children ate a bat and died within 48 hours, reported AP, citing the Africa office of the World Health Organization this week. The disease outbreak occurred in two different villages in Congo. Currently, officials found no links between the cases in the two villages.