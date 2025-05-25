Mysterious sphere found in Buga, Colombia sparks UFO speculation

A strange metallic sphere discovered in Buga, Colombia, has reignited public interest in Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). The object, retrieved on March 2, has prompted both excitement and caution among researchers and skeptics alike.

The object, first reported by social media page @Truthpolex, was seen flying before it landed in the Colombian town. Witnesses described it as a smooth, metallic orb with no visible welds or joints. Observers noted that it consists of three concentric layers, and inside are 18 micro-spheres arranged around a dense central core.

The sphere has no welds or joints.

Weighing approximately 4.5 pounds and unusually cold to the touch, the object also bears markings that resemble ancient writing systems, including runes, Ogham, and Mesopotamian scripts, further deepening the mystery.

Scientist urges caution While the object’s design and discovery have led to UFO speculation, scientists like Julia Mossbridge, founder of The Institute for Love and Time (TILT) and a physicist at the University of San Diego, are urging restraint.

“It looks to me like a really cool art project,” Mossbridge told Fox News Digital. “We are entering a time when we don’t have the control that we thought we had.”

She said that jumping to conclusions about alien origins reflects humanity’s difficulty in accepting uncertainty. “Something shows up that doesn’t fit our model of the world, and we immediately want to label it,” she added.

A broader global phenomenon Mossbridge places the Colombian sphere in a broader global context, highlighting the ongoing interest and investigation into UAPs.

“Frankly, we’ve been looking at UAPs for decades,” she said. “The federal government has admitted there are things that we don’t understand, but we are investigating them.”

Groups like the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies, the UAP Disclosure Fund, and the Galileo Project are spearheading independent scientific inquiries.

“They are all trying to get rigorous information themselves, not necessarily waiting on the federal government,” Mossbridge said. “And they’re looking for international cooperation. Because, for instance, the sphere in Colombia is in a different country. So, what are the rules about how we deal with something that’s interesting that’s found there?”

Call for scientific analysis Before assuming extraterrestrial origins, Mossbridge strongly recommends that such objects undergo scientific vetting.

“Bring the object to a group like the Galileo Project,” she said. “Experts can determine if the material is clearly non-human-made.”

While skeptical of this particular find, Mossbridge emphasised that it doesn’t invalidate the broader phenomenon.