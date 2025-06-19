N Chandrasekaran responds to plagiarism allegations against Air India CEO Campbell Wilson: ‘Look into the spirit’

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has addressed the plagiarism allegations levelled against the airline’s CEO and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, following his condolence message after the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the matter at a Times Now event, Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran said, “Our focus is on addressing the needs of all those affected. But if you look into the spirit of what he said, we should take at this moment the matter that he has conveyed.”

He added, “I have heard about this (plagiarism allegations against Campbell Wilson), I have not analysed it word by word, but this is something we will look into.”

Plagiarism allegations against Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Air India Campbell Wilson faced widespread criticism on social media after users pointed out striking similarities between his post-crash statement and a speech delivered earlier this year by American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.

Both statements contained nearly identical phrases such as “this is a difficult day for all of us,” “emergency response efforts,” and “we are actively working with authorities.”

While some social media users accused Campbell Wilson of plagiarism, others argued that the language used was standard industry protocol for crisis communication, suggesting it might be a templated or scripted response rather than deliberate copying.

Campbell Wilson’s message was released shortly after the Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed near Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people. The tragedy marked one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s recent history.

Despite the backlash, Air India has yet to issue an official response to the plagiarism claims. Industrialists and experts have weighed in, with some calling the comparison “a good perspective” but refraining from taking a definitive stance.

Campbell Wilson Post Air India Plane Crash Statement Air India CEO Campbell Wilson expressed profound sorrow following the tragic crash of Flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025, which claimed 241 lives.

In a heartfelt video message, Wilson said, “This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India,” emphasising that the airline’s immediate focus is on supporting the passengers, crew members, their families, and loved ones.

He assured that Air India is providing “full and unstinting assistance” and cooperating fully with authorities during the ongoing investigation.

Wilson personally visited the crash site in Ahmedabad and met with officials overseeing recovery efforts, while the airline deployed a dedicated team of caregivers and established assistance centres in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and London Gatwick to aid affected families.

He also highlighted that the aircraft was well-maintained, with its last major check completed in June 2023, and praised the experienced flight crew.