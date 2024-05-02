NAB to Buy Back $1 Billion as Profit Meets Expectations
National Australia Bank Ltd. said it will buy back A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) of its own stock as profit at the lender met expectations and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Irvine said the economic outlook remains resilient.
