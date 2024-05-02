NAB to Buy Back $1 Billion as Profit Meets Expectations

National Australia Bank Ltd. said it will buy back A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) of its own stock as profit at the lender met expectations and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Irvine said the economic outlook remains resilient.

(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd. said it will buy back A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) of its own stock as profit at the lender met expectations and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Irvine said the economic outlook remains resilient. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cash earnings fell 13% to A$3.55 billion in the six months ended March 31, the Melbourne-based firm said in a statement Thursday. That compared with the A$3.58 billion estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Disciplined execution of the firm’s strategy in a challenging environment “has helped us manage the impacts of slowing economic growth and competitive pressures," Irvine said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank stock investors will be parsing the commentary from NAB as recent sticky inflation data signal that Australian interest rates may need to remain higher for longer. Irvine took charge of NAB last month and has installed Rachel Slade to head the firm’s business bank, its biggest division.

“We remain optimistic," Irvine said. “Our bank and most customers are in good shape and the outlook for the Australian economy remains resilient. We are well placed to continue managing our business for the long term."

The result from the largest of the nation’s four big lenders to the business sector was helped in particular by strong year-over-year growth of 8.6% in the small-to-medium enterprise lending. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, net interest margin — the closely watched difference between the interest rate depositors receive versus the average rate the bank charges on loans — fell by five basis points to just 1.72%. The bank cited the intense competition in mortgages that exceeded the tailwinds from higher interest rates.

Home loan arrears only slightly ticked upward, with loans more than 90 days past due and other impairments rising 0.13 basis points to 0.79% of its book.

The bank said its technology spend grew by almost 6%, mainly on account of dealing with cyber attacks, fraud and compliance, which were only partially productivity boosts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Adds detail from fourth paragraph on outlook, business units)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!