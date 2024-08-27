Kolkata braces for ’Nabanna Abhijan’ rally over doctor’s rape case: 6,000+ police deployed, section 163 imposed

  Nabanna Abhijan protest march: TMC has labeled the rally a 'conspiracy.' Several educational institutions have opted to either conduct online classes today or declare a holiday.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated27 Aug 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Chatra Samaj, a newly-formed students' organisation, has organised a march to the state secretariat, known as the 'Nabanna Abhijan,' to demand justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital. In addition to seeking justice for the victim, the group has also called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her accountable for what they view as the government's failure to protect citizens and ensure justice.

Here are 10 points you need to know

1. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Kolkata police have labeled the proposed 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally as "illegal," describing it as an attempt to provoke widespread unrest in the state.

2. Additional Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar, stated that the application by 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj' to hold the rally was rejected due to the group's failure to seek formal permission and provide adequate details. "They had announced through social media and the press that they will be undertaking a program called Nabanno Abhiyaan on 27th August, but they did not seek permission, which is a mandatory requirement as far as the High Court directives," he said as quoted by ANI.

3. In light of the potential disruption to normal life due to the protest march, several educational institutions have opted to either conduct online classes today or declare a holiday, as reported by PTI.

4. While speaking to reporters at Nabanna, ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma disclosed that the police have obtained reliable intelligence indicating that miscreants may try to infiltrate the protestors with the intention of provoking widespread violence and disorder during the rally. In response, the government has already enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS around Nabanna, restricting the gathering of five or more people, PTI has reported.

5. Over 6,000 police officers will be assigned to ensure law and order, with 19 locations designated for barricades, according to a senior official speaking to NDTV. Additionally, approximately 26 Deputy Commissioners of Police will be stationed at different points.

6. TMC on the other hand has called the rally a “conspiracy” to cause chaos on the streets, the party also released a couple of purported videos of BJP leaders from Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district planning to incite violence at the rally.

7. The party also alleged that “no student body would jeopardise the future of students by staging a protest on the very day they are scheduled to appear for an examination. Under the banner of 'Chhatro Samaj,' BJP hijacked 'Nabanna Abhiyan,' filling it with anti-social elements to incite violence.”

8. Chatra Samaj has assured that their planned march to the state secretariat will not disrupt UGC-NET candidates, as the exam is scheduled in two shifts. The UGC-NET, which determines eligibility for assistant professor positions and junior research fellowships, will be conducted in two sessions: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

9. Chatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri said, "Our non-violent democratic protest will not affect the candidates. Since the exams will be held in two sessions, the candidates will hopefully not face any difficulty if they appear in the first session," as quoted by PTI.

10. In a post on X, the Kolkata Police said, “We have ensured adequate police presence on the roads so that no UGC-NET candidate has difficulty reaching their examination centre. In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, or contact the nearest police station.”

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:28 AM IST
