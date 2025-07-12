Nabha, cheetah brought from Namibia, dies from injuries at Kuno National Park

An eight-year-old cheetah named Nabha, translocated from Namibia to Kuno National Park (KNP), has succumbed to injuries sustained within the park, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Nabha had been seriously injured approximately a week ago, likely during a hunting attempt inside her soft release enclosure. According to Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma, she suffered fractures to both the ulna and fibula on her left side, along with several other injuries. Despite receiving treatment over the past week, Nabha was unable to recover and passed away. A postmortem examination is expected to provide further details regarding the cause of death.

With Nabha’s passing, the cheetah population at Kuno National Park now stands at 26 individuals. This includes nine adults—six females and three males—and 17 cubs born within the park. Sharma assured that all remaining cheetahs are healthy and thriving. Additionally, two male cheetahs relocated from Kuno to Gandhisagar are reported to be doing well.

Out of the 26 cheetahs at KNP, 16 are living in the wild and have adapted successfully to their environment. They have learned to coexist with other predators, and are regularly hunting, demonstrating strong survival skills in their new habitat.

The Kuno National Park recently completed administering anti-ecto-parasitic medication to all cheetahs to ensure their continued health. Notably, two mother cheetahs, Veera and Nirva, along with their recently born cubs, are reported to be in good health and flourishing.

The loss of Nabha is a setback for the ongoing cheetah conservation efforts at Kuno, but the overall population remains stable and promising for the future of the species in the region.

'Cheetahs are happy, have adapted well to new home': PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Parliament of Namibia, thanked the country for its gift of Cheetahs, which have helped in the reintroduction of Cheetahs in India.

PM Modi made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing the Joint session of the Namibian Parliament.

He said. "India and Namibia have a powerful story of cooperation, conservation and compassion, when you helped us in reintroducing Cheetahs in our country. We are deeply grateful for your gift. I had the privilege of releasing them in the Kuno National Park. They have sent a message for you: inimaa aaishe oyilii naavaa Everything is fine."

PM Modi highlighted that the Cheetahs are happy and have adapted well in their new home.