Nag Panchami 2024: Devotees across the country celebrate | Watch videos

Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the fortnight of Shravan, which falls in July or August.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Nag Panchami 2024: The festival will be celebrated on August 9.
Nag Panchami 2024: The festival will be celebrated on August 9.(Vijay Gohil)

People across the country are celebrating Nag Panchami on Friday, August 9 with devotees gathering at temples to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag. Devotees in Ujjain, Prayagraj, Kanpur can be seen offering prayers.

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival which is also known as Nagula Panchami. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fortnight of Shravan, which mostly falls in July or August. In some parts of the country it is also known as Manasa Devi Ashtanga Puja and  involves worshipping Manasa Devi, the serpent goddess with the eight nagas (serpents).

In Punjab, Nag Panchami is known as  Gugu-Navami, where devotees make a large serpent effigy from flour and offer their prayers.

 

The sacred serpents in Hindu mythology are believed to possess divine powers and are therefore worshipped during this festival. Snakes are also connected with different gods like Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. They are believed to protect against evil and bring good fortune.

 

Nag Panchami is also celebrated to honour nature and its vivid manifestations. It depicts the interconnected nature of all living beings in nature and the importance of coexisting harmoniously.

 

 

The puja muhurat occurs early on Friday morning with the panchami tithi ending on Saturday. Nag Panchami is also celebrated by many devotees in Nepal.

 

The Nag Panchami tithi will begin at 12:36 pm on August 9 and end the next day. The puja muhurat extends from 5:25 am to 8:00 am on Friday, August 9.

The occasion is marked by several rituals to honour the serpent gods. Devotees offer sweets and flowers to snake idols and images. In some parts of the country, devotees can also be seen offering milk to live cobras.

 

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje extended her wishes for Nag Panchami on X.

 

“Heartiest greetings to all of you on the occasion of Nag Panchami. May Lord Shiva and the serpent god fulfill all your wishes and may your life always be filled with happiness, prosperity and well-being!” Raje wrote on X.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
