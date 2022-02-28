OPEN APP
Nagaland: Age limit relaxed by 2 years for entry in govt services
Nagaland government on Monday announced to relax two years of age for entry into government service. 

The governor of Nagaland is pleased to allow relaxation of age for entry into government services for a period of additional 2 years with effect from 22 April, a state government notification reads. 

This will be a one-time relaxation due to COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in movement of activities, it also said. 

 

 

