Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Nagaland: Age limit relaxed by 2 years for entry in govt services

Nagaland: Age limit relaxed by 2 years for entry in govt services

Nagaland relaxes two years of age for entry into government service
1 min read . 09:35 PM IST Livemint

  • This will be a one-time relaxation due to COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in movement of activities, it also said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nagaland government on Monday announced to relax two years of age for entry into government service. 

Nagaland government on Monday announced to relax two years of age for entry into government service. 

The governor of Nagaland is pleased to allow relaxation of age for entry into government services for a period of additional 2 years with effect from 22 April, a state government notification reads. 

The governor of Nagaland is pleased to allow relaxation of age for entry into government services for a period of additional 2 years with effect from 22 April, a state government notification reads. 

This will be a one-time relaxation due to COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in movement of activities, it also said. 

This will be a one-time relaxation due to COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in movement of activities, it also said. 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!