Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who became one of the first women elected to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly in the recent polls, has now made history again by taking the oath as the state’s first woman minister. Salhoutuonuo Kruse, 56, on Tuesday took oath as Nagaland’s first cabinet minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

In the Nagaland Assembly election 2023, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, a National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) member, won from Western Angami seat by seven votes, while Hekani Jakhalu, also from the same party, bagged the Dimapur-III seat, winning by over 1,500 votes.

Both Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu won the Nagaland Assembly election 2023 but the latter was not considered for a role as only 12 could be inducted into the cabinet.

In a statement after the ceremony, Salhoutuonuo Kruse expressed gratitude to God and conveyed her happiness, stating, "I hope to serve our people to the best of my abilities." Speaking with the journalists after becoming the first Nagaland woman cabinet minister, Kruse said she was happy to be given this opportunity.

In a message to women, Kruse said she will encourage women to be brave, sincere and hardworking to gain “what we have not gained yet".

In all, CM Neiphiu Rio's cabinet has seven ministers from the NDPP and five from the BJP.

Other members in the cabinet include NDPP's G Kaito Aye, KG Kenye, Metsubo Jamir and CL John, and BJP's Jacob Zhimomi, P Paiwang Konyak, Temjen Imna Along and P Bashangmonba Chang.

After winning the Nagaland election, Kruse had said, “I thank my supporters. Thanks for the opportunity. I shall be meeting them [supporters] after collecting the election certificate and we will be praying together."

(With agency inputs)