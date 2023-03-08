Salhoutuonuo Kruse becomes Nagaland's first woman minister

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who became one of the first women elected to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly in the recent polls, has now made history again by taking the oath as the state’s first woman minister. Salhoutuonuo Kruse, 56, on Tuesday took oath as Nagaland’s first cabinet minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

