Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter and urged Twitterati to join his ‘singles movement’ to contribute toward a sustainable future. Read on
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who had recently made headlines with his video sharing "benefits of having small eyes", has now grabbed the eyeballs of netizens with his solution to the growing world population. And that is, 'staying single'!
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who had recently made headlines with his video sharing "benefits of having small eyes", has now grabbed the eyeballs of netizens with his solution to the growing world population. And that is, 'staying single'!
On World Population Day, Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter and urged Twitterati to join his "singles movement" to contribute toward a sustainable future.
On World Population Day, Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter and urged Twitterati to join his "singles movement" to contribute toward a sustainable future.
He said, "On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said, "On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today," Temjen Along said.
"Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today," Temjen Along said.
"Ninja technique of telling the world that you're single and ready to get mingled but without saying that loudly," a Twitter user said.
"Ninja technique of telling the world that you're single and ready to get mingled but without saying that loudly," a Twitter user said.
"Government should give salary to all singles for being singles," another said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Government should give salary to all singles for being singles," another said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Sunday, Temjen Imna Along won over Twitter with his witty remark on aGoogle search about his wife.
On Sunday, Temjen Imna Along won over Twitter with his witty remark on aGoogle search about his wife.
He shared a picture of the most asked questions on Google about him. Among it was "Temjen Imna Along wife". Sharing the Google search screenshot, he said, "Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He shared a picture of the most asked questions on Google about him. Among it was "Temjen Imna Along wife". Sharing the Google search screenshot, he said, "Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Temjen Imna Along said it is true that people from the northeast have smaller eyes but their vision is sharp. "Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," the minister said amid applause.
Earlier, Temjen Imna Along said it is true that people from the northeast have smaller eyes but their vision is sharp. "Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," the minister said amid applause.