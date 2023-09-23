Nagpur rains: Heavy rains flooded many areas of Nagpur city. The Indian Army is conducting rescue operations in the waterlogged Ambajhari area.

Speaking on the rescue operation, the Indian army personnel from the engaged in the rescue operation told ANI, “When we got the message in the morning, the water was at shoulder level. The people were stuck...As soon as we got to know, we brought a boat and rescued the people...We have provided drinking water and biscuits to them."

As per District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, because of the 100-125 mm incessant rainfall in the night, Ambajhari lake overflowed which resulted in waterlogging at the low-lying areas.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "200-300 people were rescued from there by the NDRF and SDRF teams...There is an alert for rain today as well. So I appeal to the people to be vigilant and the people living in low-lying areas should move to higher grounds to be safe..."

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi said that 180 people, including 40 students from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired were rescued. The National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also rescuing people from flooded homes and streets. Two Army units are reaching the Ambazari area, where a lake overflowed, Fadnavis said.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also issued helpline numbers for citizens and advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work.