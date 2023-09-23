comScore
Nagpur rains: Heavy rains flooded many areas of Nagpur city. The Indian Army is conducting rescue operations in the waterlogged Ambajhari area.

Speaking on the rescue operation, the Indian army personnel from the engaged in the rescue operation told ANI, “When we got the message in the morning, the water was at shoulder level. The people were stuck...As soon as we got to know, we brought a boat and rescued the people...We have provided drinking water and biscuits to them."

As per District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, because of the 100-125 mm incessant rainfall in the night, Ambajhari lake overflowed which resulted in waterlogging at the low-lying areas.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "200-300 people were rescued from there by the NDRF and SDRF teams...There is an alert for rain today as well. So I appeal to the people to be vigilant and the people living in low-lying areas should move to higher grounds to be safe..."

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rains in THESE states today; monsoon withdrawal from northwest India by 25 Sept

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi said that 180 people, including 40 students from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired were rescued. The National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also rescuing people from flooded homes and streets. Two Army units are reaching the Ambazari area, where a lake overflowed, Fadnavis said.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also issued helpline numbers for citizens and advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work.

The city received torrential downpours from Friday midnight. According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am. Several roads and residential areas have been inundated due to heavy rains, said officials. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. The fire department is also carrying out rescue work, the deputy CM said.

IMD predicts more rains:

The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning" will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places" in these areas, it said. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati, Yavatmal and Gadchiroli, it added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 01:12 PM IST
