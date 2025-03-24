Nagpur violence: Bombay HC bench grants stay on demolition of properties of prime accused Fahim Khan, Yusuf Sheikh

Nagpur violence: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, on Monday, March 23, granted a stay on the demolition of the properties belonging to the prime accused in the recent clashes that erupted over Aurangzeb row, Fahim Khan and Yusuf Sheikh.

Fahim Khan's property was demolished prior to the passing of the High Court's order earlier this afternoon.

The Court has directed the government and municipal authorities to provide a response and has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 15, reported ANI.

Why the court granted the stay The High Court expressed concerns over the lack of a hearing for the property owners, who were allegedly responsible for the construction of the illegal portion, before the demolition action was carried out.

Fahim Khan's house bulldozed On Monday, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) team demolished the two-storey house of Fahim Khan.

At around 10:30 am, three JCB machines teared down Fahim Khan's property located in Sanjay Bagh Colony, Yashodhara Nagar, under heavy security and drone surveillance.

Reportedly, Fahim Khan's house, which was registered in his mother's name, was built on a plot leased by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), with the lease having expired in 2020, according to a civic source.

Previously, the NMC had issued a notice to Fahim Khan for various violations, including the lack of approval for the building plan. However, the demolition notice was given just 24 hours before the action was carried out.

Fahim Khan, prime accused in Nagpur violence Fahim Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), has been booked for sedition. He is among the over 100 persons arrested for the violent clashes in Aurangzeb row, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on March 17.

What led to the clashes in Nagpur On Tuesday, March 18, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led a protest calling for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The protest fueled rumours about the Quran being burnt, eventually leading to violent clashes.

The massive outrage in Nagpur resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson throughout several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel injured, including three officers with the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Police fired tear gas shells and even resorted to cane-charging to disperse a large mob in the Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. The violence reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, according to officials.

