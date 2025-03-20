Nagpur violence news: Curfew lifted in Nandanvan, Kapil Nagar; relaxed in parts of Nagpur from 2-4 pm for essentials

Nagpur violence news: The Nagpur authorities have lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police limits, days after a violent clash erupted over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, injuring 33 police personnel. In some areas of Nagpur, the curfew will be relaxed from 2 pm to 4 pm for allow residents to purchase essential commodities, Nagpur Police said in a statement.

“The curfew will be relaxed for citizens in Lakadganj, Pachpavali, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Imamwada and Yashodharanagar police limits from 2 to 4 pm for purchasing essential commodities,” the police said.

However, the curfew remains in force in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Tehsil police station limits until further orders, according to Nagpur Police.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Police has arrested 69 people, including seven minors following the violent clashes that erupted on March 17. As many as 200 accused have been identified and police are working to circle on another 1,000 suspects captured in CCTV footage of the Nagpur violence.

Minority Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Khan, who is allegedly the mastermind of the Nagpur violence, too, has been arrested. Officials earlier said Fahim Khan allegedly led a protest outside a Nagpur police station on Monday and he's also an accused in an electricity theft case.

The Nagpur violence Hours before violence broke out in Nagpur, rumors began circulating about a ‘chadar’ or symbolic grave with holy inscriptions being burned during VHP-led protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, which was believed to be the primary trigger for the unrest.

