Nagpur violence reaches Parliament: ‘CM Devendra Fadnavis failed in his Rajdharma,’ says Congress MP

Nagpur violence in Parliament: The violence in Nagpur has reached the Parliament, with Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury giving a suspension notice in Rajya Sabha over the ‘complete breakdown of communal harmony and law and order’ in the Maharashtra district.

The second part of the Budget Session underway in the Parliament will continue till April 4.

"That this house do suspend zero hour and relevant rules relating Question Hour and other scheduled business to deliberate on the complete breakdown of communal harmony and law and order in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In its 300 years of dynamic existence, Nagpur has never experienced riots," read the notice by Congress party's Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdhury.

Several houses, vehicles and a clinic have been vandalised in violence in Nagpur following rumours that the sacred text of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

Curfew has been imposed in parts of Nagpur after violence broke out over a call to move the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb out of Maharashtra. The 17th-century emperor's tomb is in Aurangabad, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Over the last several days, the notice read, attempts were made by none less than chief minister to weaponizse 300-year-old history and use of it now to create divisions, distractions and unrest.

Chowdhury blamed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the violence. Over the last several days, she said notice read, attempts were made by none less than the chief minister to weaponise 300-year-old history and use it now to create divisions, distractions and unrest. "It is the Constitutional duty of the CM to maintain peace, and harmony and uphold law and order, but he has failed in his Rajdharma," she said

Rajdharma is a Sanskrit word that translates to ‘duties of the ruler.’

What triggered violence in Nagpur? Supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal gathered near Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Nagpur's Mahal area on March 17 for a protest seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra, according to police.

"They raised slogans and burnt a photo of Aurangzeb and "a symbolic grave in a green cloth (filled with grass)", the notice ordering the curfew issued by Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal read.

Stones were thrown at cops, and several vehicles were set on fire, according to reports. Four persons have been injured, according to a PTI report. More than a dozen police personnel have also been injured in the violence.

As many as 50 people have been detained in connection with the violence.

Union minister and three-time Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari has appealed for calm and asked people not to believe rumours. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged people to cooperate with the police to ensure law and order.