Nainital school records zero pass percentage in Class 10 state board exam

A higher secondary school in Okhalkanda block of Nainital district has recorded zero pass percentage in the Class 10 state board examination, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

The Government Higher Secondary School in Bhadrakot had just one Class 10 student who appeared in the board examination and failed in all the subjects.

It has earned the unwanted distinction of being the only government school in the state with a zero pass percentage in the Class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on April 19.

When contacted, Nainital Chief Education Officer Govind Jaiswal said he will investigate the matter, and action will be taken accordingly.

The school had seven teachers teaching arts, mathematics, science, Hindi, English and social sciences. However, the arts teacher was transferred to another school recently.

Last year, a total of seven students were enrolled in the school from classes six to 10. Of these, there were two students each in classes six and seven and one student each in Classes eight, nine and 10.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.