Naked man, high on ’monkey dust,’ burns bungalow in UK and is now homeless

A 71-year-old man from the UK was apprehended and jailed following a chaotic, drug-induced rampage that led him to set his own bungalow on fire. Walter Harrison, under the influence of "monkey dust" — a street name for the synthetic drug MDPV — went on a destructive spree in August of the previous year, The Mirror reported.

Harrison, who was naked at the time, began shouting incoherently, hurling objects, and disturbing his neighbors by banging on their doors in Leek, Staffordshire. His outburst culminated in him setting his bungalow ablaze, leaving him homeless after the fire caused severe damage to the home. The cost of repairs is estimated at 100,000 pounds (around ₹1.1 crore).

In court, prosecutor Emily Andrews described the events leading up to the fire: "A phone call was made by a neighbour on August 17 after the defendant tried her door during the early hours of the morning. Mr Harrison was naked outside her address, he was shouting oddities, and he was throwing objects around the garden.

“The neighbour saw smoke and the defendant said things about babies and other things she couldn't make sense of. He was with his dog, Axel, and the RSPCA collected him unharmed from the police station the next day.”

Harrison, who has a criminal record with 23 prior convictions for 53 offences, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for the drug-induced rampage. He pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life.