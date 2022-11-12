Nalini Sriharan, four other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case walk free1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 07:48 PM IST
- Rajiv Gandhi, 46, was killed by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu in 1991
Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were set free from the Tamil Nadu prisons a day after the Supreme Court ordered their release. Rajiv Gandhi, 46, was killed by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu in 1991.