A ban on an entire batch and a U-turn later, Bar Council seeks Nalsar report on anti-CJI campaign

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has asked the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (Nalsar) University of Law to identify those behind a student campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in its convocation. In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday, the council first barred the entire 2026 graduating batch from enrolling as advocates, only to withdraw the blanket restriction hours later.

The council said its members had concluded that the “vast majority” of the 2026 graduates were “innocent” and had not intended to participate in any act of disrespect to the chief justice. It said all students from the batch would be entitled to enroll with the state council of their choice.

The first communication, issued on behalf of BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, had directed that “no student of Nalsar University of Law, who has obtained the law degree in the year 2026, shall be enrolled by any state bar council as an advocate” until further orders". Notably, Mishra is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The bar council has, however, not closed its inquiry. It has asked Nalsar vice-chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao to submit, within three days, an authenticated report identifying people principally involved in initiating, organizing, drafting, coordinating or mobilizing the campaign.

The revised letter said the council had received information that “a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating the innocent students” and added that it awaits the vice-chancellor’s report before taking any further action.

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“No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part,” the council said.

“The modification of the BCI’s earlier decision is a welcome and reassuring step. The earlier order had the potential to create uncertainty for law firms that had recruited students from the 2026 batch," said Gauhar Mirza, senior partner at Saraf and Partners. "Allowing the students to proceed with enrolment provides much-needed clarity and relief to the students as well as their prospective employers.”

The controversy comes in the backdrop of students at Nalsar, one of India’s top government law universities, opposing the invitation to the Chief Justice of India to participate in the university convocation. According to The Indian Express, around 450 of Nalsar's roughly 1,400 students had supported the objection.

The first representation was submitted on 23 July by 70 members of the outgoing LLB batch. Students from other batches subsequently submitted separate letters supporting the concerns raised by the graduating students.

The students questioned the choice of the Chief Justice as chief guest at the convocation, saying it was difficult to reconcile with Nalsar’s commitment to constitutional values and access to justice. They argued that the convocation should reflect the university’s commitment to constitutional rights and a reasoned approach to addressing grievances.

Nalsar is an important recruitment ground for corporate law firms, and was ranked third among law institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework’s 2025 rankings.

The bar council's initial order had raised questions about the scope of its powers to prevent an entire graduating batch from being enrolled as advocates. It had invoked Sections 7(1)(b), (g), (h) and (i), and Section 49 of the Advocates Act, 1961, which broadly deal with professional conduct, supervision of State Bar Councils, legal education, recognition of law universities and the BCI’s rule-making powers.

With the blanket enrolment restriction now withdrawn, the focus now shifts to the university’s inquiry and whether the council takes action against any teachers, outsiders or individuals who, it believes, played a role in organizing or instigating the campaign.

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The controversy related to the Chief Justice traces back to his remarks in May, when he allegedly referred to unemployed youngsters who turn to activism and social media as “cockroaches” and “parasites”. The remarks triggered an online backlash and prompted launch of a satirical pressure group the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which quickly grew into a wider youth movement.