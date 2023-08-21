Namami Gange's $4.5-billion investment shows positive impact on river water quality: NMCG Director General2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Chairing an online session in Stockholm Water Week, NMCG Director General G. Asok Kumar highlighted the initiative's successful interventions, which have already exhibited a positive impact on the river's water quality
New Delhi: The director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), G. Asok Kumar, on Monday said that the Namami Gange initiative, aimed at restoring the Ganges river, has entailed a substantial financial commitment of $4.5 billion.
