New Delhi: The director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), G. Asok Kumar, on Monday said that the Namami Gange initiative, aimed at restoring the Ganges river, has entailed a substantial financial commitment of $4.5 billion.

Chairing an online session in Stockholm Water Week on the theme ‘Peer Networking for Integrated River Basin Planning and Management’, he also highlighted the initiative's successful interventions, which have already exhibited a positive impact on the river's water quality.

Namami Gange, founded on five pivotal pillars including Nirmal Ganga (unpolluted river), Aviral Ganga (unrestricted flow), Jan Ganga (People’s Participation), Gyan Ganga (knowledge and research-based interventions), and Arth Ganga (fostering economic growth and community engagement), has garnered international recognition as one of the world's foremost river rejuvenation programs.

Its status as one of the top 10 "World Restoration Flagships" was officially acknowledged during the UN Conference on Biological Diversity (COP 15) held in Montreal on 13 December, 2022.

One of the most notable achievements of Namami Gange has been the substantial enhancement in the river's water quality, accompanied by the rehabilitation of previously polluted sections. Kumar pointed out that this progress is substantiated by the increased sightings of endangered aquatic species such as Gangetic Dolphins, Gharials, and Turtles. Additionally, more than 9.3 million Indian Major Carps and 90,000 Hilsa fish have been reintroduced into the Ganga Basin, bolstering the river's ecosystem. Furthermore, capacity development programs for forest officials have been instituted to bolster conservation efforts.

The Director General elucidated the five-tiered governance structure of NMCG, which is spearheaded by the National Ganga Council under the leadership of the Prime Minister, overseeing the comprehensive execution of the mission. He underscored the importance of Arth Ganga, an initiative geared towards stimulating economic growth, advancing livelihoods, and cultivating community involvement within the river basin. Arth Ganga encompasses diverse approaches, including zero-budget natural farming, the formation of FBOs, public participation, and the monetization of wastewater and sludge.

District Ganga Committees (DGCs) have emerged as pivotal actors in executing Arth Ganga interventions. Kumar noted the resurgence of DGCs and the launch of DGC 4M (Monthly, Mandated, Monitored, and Minuted), a program facilitating regular meetings to address critical issues. Between April 2022 and July 2023, an impressive 1,689 meetings have taken place, illustrating the mission's proactive stance.

Kumar also expounded upon Namami Gange's endeavours to heighten awareness and engage the youth through a network of universities. In April 2023, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, "Namami Gange: Universities Connect", was organized following a year-long webinar series titled "Igniting Young Minds, Rejuvenating Rivers". This shift towards public participation-centric solutions marks a significant evolution from traditional engineering-focused approaches.

Additionally, the River-Cities Alliance, an innovative initiative facilitating collaboration among Indian river cities for sustainable urban river management, was brought into the spotlight. NMCG is actively tapping into the expertise of organizations like GIZ and is devising plans for a river basin management unit in collaboration with international experts.